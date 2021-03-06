UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $1.91 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $552,249.00 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00373871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

