Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $72.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.50 million. Upland Software posted sales of $68.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $299.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $318.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

