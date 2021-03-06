uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $386,205.16 and $3,528.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,620,578,365 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

