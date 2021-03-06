Uptrennd (1UP) One Day Volume Hits $505,053.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3,148.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 3,262.7% higher against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $32.08 million and $505,053.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00224650 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,722,791 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.