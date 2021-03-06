Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 180.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.