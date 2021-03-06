Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $95.19 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $9.52 or 0.00019970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $95.19 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

