Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $10.46 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $10.46 or 0.00021218 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $104.65 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

