USDJ (USDJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.95 million and $1.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

