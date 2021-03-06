USDK Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $157.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00464232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00068636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00077965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00051984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00467480 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.