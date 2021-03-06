USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $157.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,834.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01024799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00376179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

