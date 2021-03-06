USDX (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006421 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

