Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Usio stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 334,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 270,389 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

