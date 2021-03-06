V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,370,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,067,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -605.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

