V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.59 or 0.00775614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

