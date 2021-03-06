Vai Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $144.29 million and $5.26 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.74 or 0.00462575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00464851 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 145,239,792 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

