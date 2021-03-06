Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $48,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $79.03 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2,633.46, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

