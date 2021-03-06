Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years.

VHI opened at $18.18 on Friday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

