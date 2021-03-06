ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.84

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.84 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.11 ($0.25). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 596,870 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

In related news, insider Martin Lampshire bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

