Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.89 Million

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post $754.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.88 million to $757.90 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $674.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

VMI stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $246.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 279.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

