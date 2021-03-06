Valor Token Hits Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $509,108.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.70 or 0.00776181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00030638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.