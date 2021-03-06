Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.67 million and $718,451.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $360.73 or 0.00756567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

