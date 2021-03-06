VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,482 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 964,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 182,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

