Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $215,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.