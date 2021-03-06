Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.6% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,445. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

