Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $75,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

