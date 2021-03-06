Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,884. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

