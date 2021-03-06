Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,710,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $100.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

