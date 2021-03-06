Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

MGV stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

