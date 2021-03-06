Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $215.35. 1,126,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

