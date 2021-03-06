Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $242.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

