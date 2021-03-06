Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.