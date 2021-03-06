Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $139,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.03.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.