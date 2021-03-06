Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $110,746,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

