Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,480,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 113,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.