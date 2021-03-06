Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.9% in the third quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

