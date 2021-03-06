Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Signaturefd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $188,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.