Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $95.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

