Veil Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Veil has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $938,347.18 and $3,087.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.34 or 1.00164444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.48 or 0.01017699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00425816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00308874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

