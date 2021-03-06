Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Velas token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $87.56 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

