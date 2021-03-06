Veles Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Veles has a total market cap of $88,950.17 and $105.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.47 or 0.03383422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00374218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.01022830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.00417789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00368465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00253000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00022797 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,147 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,463 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

