Venus Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $39.22 or 0.00082089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $343.53 million and approximately $58.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.12 or 1.00277170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,758,365 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.