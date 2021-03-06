Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,698.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.