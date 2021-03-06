Verasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Verasity has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $5.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00225490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

