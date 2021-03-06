Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $352.74 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00374275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,434,970,249 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.