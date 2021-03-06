Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $350.89 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Verge has a market cap of $350.89 million and $24.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.80 or 0.00376293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,434,819,149 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

