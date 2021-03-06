Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 199.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.