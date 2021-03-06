VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $193.77 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

