Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 6.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Cerner worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

