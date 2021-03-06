Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Buys 10,335 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 4.2% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Hasbro worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $80,379,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

