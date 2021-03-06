Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for 3.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.